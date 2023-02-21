An exhibit by watercolor artist Paula Friedman from Solon will be on display through March 31 at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Orange branch at 31975 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Watercolor artist Friedman exhibit on display at Orange library
