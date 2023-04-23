Ohio Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, will be the featured speaker at J Street Cleveland’s presentation of “Antisemitism, Democracy and Israel: Finding the Right Response” at 7 p.m. April 24 via Zoom.
Zachary Paris, a lawyer and adjunct professor of political science at John Carroll University in University Heights, will moderate the conversation. They will discuss the continuing rise of antisemitism in America as well as the threats we face to our democracy here and in Israel.
The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit bit.ly/3ocX9bO.