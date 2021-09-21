Westlake will host National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5. The Westlake Police Department will partner with Crocker Park to host the event that seeks to bring communities and families together to build safer and stronger neighborhoods through an interactive and fun evening. The event spread out through Market Square and Main Street will include K9 demonstrations, vendors, activities, meet and greets with the Westlake Police Auxiliary, a Westlake firetruck and ambulance, the bomb squad, city of Westlake community services, Dog Walker Watch and live music.
“Our partnership with the city of Westlake is an extremely important one, ensuring we are both looking to continue the growth of vibrant area communities,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, said in a news release. “National Night Out helps to connect the local law enforcement directly with their communities in a fun and immersive way, all for the growth of each neighborhood and the partnerships they create together.”
The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit natw.org/registration.