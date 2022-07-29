The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation’s program, “What You Do Matters: Lessons from the Holocaust,” will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown at 505 Gypsy Lane. Participants will use legal degrees, judicial opinions and case law of the time to study the roles law makers had in the establishment of the Nazi German state.
The program is open to the community and dinner will be served. This program is funded by the Bill Vegh Memorial Holocaust Projects Fund and the Jewish community relations council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.
To register, visit bit.ly/3vl4Mxr.