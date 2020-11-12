Whoa Dough, a line of edible cookie dough bars created by Cleveland entrepreneur Todd Goldstein in 2018, has relocated its manufacturing to Youngstown.
With offices in the Cleveland area, the brand has also updated its formula following feedback from customers. According to a news release, it updated the product’s texture to resemble more like homemade cookie dough. It is now vegan with fewer calories per serving, and with more allergy friendly ingredients.
The ingredients are Gluten-Free Certified and NON-GMO Project verified. The new formula has been applied to all flavors, including the newest flavor, brownie batter cookie dough, which are all allergen free. For those without nut allergies, the peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough are also available.
“This new formula brings us even closer to putting that nostalgic cookie baking experience right into a bar,” Goldstein said in the release. “We’ve enhanced the texture and flavors, without sacrificing our commitment to offering a healthy alternative snack. In fact, this new formula has more nutritional benefits than before with reduced calories and being more inclusive to those with allergies, all with clean ingredients.”
Whoa Dough is available on Amazon, Heinens, Lucky’s Market, Plum Market and Fox Trot.