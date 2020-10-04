Merchants in downtown Willoughby will begin a series of events the second Saturday of October. The events are a partnership with downtown retailers, restaurants and the Willoughby Arts Collaborative.
With a theme of “Fall in Love with Willoughby,” the Second Saturday of October will include shopping at downtown merchants and a variety of food in local restaurants from
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10. Additional initiatives for October’s Second Saturday include:
• Music along streets by The Fine Arts Association and Willoughby Arts Collaborative.
• Pop-up dance performances provided by the Fairmount Dance Company, a dance ensemble in residence at Fairmount Center for the Arts.
• Local artists that will exhibit and sell art, coordinated by Stella’s Art Gallery.
• Chalk Art created from students from Andrews Osborne Academy and members of the Willoughby Arts Collaborative.