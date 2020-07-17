The National Council of Jewish Women / Cleveland will host a virtual event via Zoom with WKYC’s director of content Adam Miller from 11 a.m. to noon July 23.
Miller will discuss topics dominating the world of journalism today, such as the Black Lives Matter movement and COVID-19. He will also talk about how he chooses and assigns content and what it’s like to put a newscast together.
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required at bit.ly/MillerNCJW.
Publisher’s note: Adam Miller is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.