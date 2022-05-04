WOLFS Gallery in Beachwood will hold its “The May Show at WOLFS” through May 28 at 23645 Mercantile Road.
The WOLFS show pays homage to the Cleveland Museum of Arts’ annual juried exhibition, which was last held in 1993, featuring works exhibited at the May Shows over the decades of its existence. Some featured works will include “The Entertainment” (1955) by Frank Nelson Wilcox; “Still Life with Masks” (1924) by Clara Deike; “Sins of Spam” (1987) by Kenneth John Nevadomi; and “Dark Lady” (1978) by Christopher Pekoc.
The exhibit can be viewed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until the closing on May 28.
For more information, visit wolfsgallery.com.