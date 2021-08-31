The International Women’s Air & Space Museum will host its annual fundraising event, Corks on the Concourse, from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 3 at Burke Lakefront Airport, 1501 N. Marginal Road in Cleveland. This year’s event will take place in person and virtually.
The event coincides with the museum’s 45th anniversary.
Tickets are $65 for museum members and $75 for nonmembers.
Tickets can be purchased at iwasm.org or by calling 216-623-1111. Deadline to RSVP is Aug. 27.
For more information, call the museum or email info@iwasm.org.