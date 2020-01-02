The Women of Fairmount Temple will offer mitzvah opportunities throughout January 2020.
Every Tuesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., volunteers will help make dolls for homeless children who are registered for school or in preschool and have older siblings in school. The program is called Project Act and is administered by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. For more information, contact Nancy Klein at 216-752-4123.
From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15, volunteers will make Touch ‘n Tell Alphabet Books for children at Cleveland Sight Center, in collaboration with the women from Fairmount Presbyterian Church. For more information, call Phyllis Berlas at 216-381-8738.
From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 26, volunteers will participate in a Sunday mitzvah morning event making blankets, number books and electroencephalography vests used by children being diagnosed in the epilepsy unit of Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland. Fern Braverman will also offer a beginners knitting class. Supplies are included. For more information, call Berlas at 216-381-8738.