The Women of Fairmount Temple will host Rebecca Singer at 7 p.m. April 26 at “Doctors Without Borders – Responding to Humanitarian Crises.”
Singer will share stories about her experiences working with Doctors Without Borders, and how to implement humanitarian response services and the challenges encountered while trying to meet the needs of populations in crisis.
Singer has worked for more than 90 months in the field with Doctors Without Borders. Most of her work focuses on providing care to survivors of violence, establishing primary health services for displaced persons and refugees, responding to epidemics, and establishing emergency preparedness. Born and raised in Cleveland, Singer is a nurse who specializes in global public health and humanitarian response.
To attend the virtual program, RSVP to jchirshon@gmail.com for the Zoom link. Participant slots are limited.