A discussion on the role of religion and faith in women’s lives called “Women of Faith” will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 4 in Room 201 at the Metropolitan campus of Cuyahoga Community College, 2900 Community College Ave. in Cleveland.
Panelists will include Rabbi Stacy Schlein of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, Rev. Andrea Jacobs of OhioGuidestone; Rev. Adrienne Koch of Trinity Cathedral in Cleveland; Rev. Lillian Laboy of West Park Elim Church in Cleveland; and Rev. Cathy Lawrence of Parkvue Senior Living Community in Sandusky.
The program is free and lunch is included.
To register, visit bit.ly/2PiWlh5. For more information, call 216-987-0204.