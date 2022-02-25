The first book discussion of the Women’s Jewish Book Club will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 27 at Waxman Chabad Center at 2479 S. Green Road in Beachwood.
The book to be discussed will be “The Gilded Cage: Queen Esther’s Untold Story,” by Sorele Brownstein, which is drawn from the Talmud, Midrash and many Jewish scholars. The book can be purchased on Amazon.
Facilitating the discussion will be Sue Polster, college-level English professor. There will also be other presenters.
Admission is $10 and includes refreshments. For more information, call Sheindl Chaikin at 216-381-0443.