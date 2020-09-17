The International Women’s Air & Space Museum will host its annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 24. Books, posters, prints and other aviation and non-aviation items will be available for purchase. The event is free to attend and admission includes a free cup of coffee. Pastries will be available for purchase until sold out.
The museum will collect donations for the sale and items can be dropped off during office hours until Oct. 21.
Masks and proper social distancing will be required.
If anyone has questions about the event or about donating, call 216-623-1111.