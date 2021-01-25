“Fruit for the Soul: A Women’s TuBiShvat Experience” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Zoom.
The meeting with feature Rochie Berkowitz, Aliza Joel, Katia Bolotin, Tsila Greenberg, Avigail Ishakis, Barrie Feld and Michelle Frankel. Rivkie Silver will play the clarinet and Rivka Miriam will play the violin.
For more information, text or email Jill Weiszner at 216-402-4877 or jiris770@aol.com. To RSVP, email Mazal Cohen at mazalc770@gmail.com.
All women are welcome and there is no charge for the event.