The WonderStruck is returning July 24 and July 25 to Lakeland Community College at 7700 Clocktower Drive in Kirtland.
Formerly called LaureLive, the music festival will feature Portugal. The Man, Walk the Moon, AJR, Third Eye Blind, Noah Cyrus, Lennon Stella, Tate McRae, SHAED, Jade Bird, Royal & The Serpent, LONDIN Thompson, The Vindys, Cobi, Rebounder, Brent Kirby, Jon Caryl, Wavrunner, Jack Harris, Trombone Shorty, Dayglow, Ricky Montgomery, The Collection, The Hails, Bonelag, The Floorwalkers, AJ Wander and Detention, the 2020 winner of Tri-C’s High School Rock Off competition.
Tickets purchased for the 2020 WonderStruck festival, which was canceled due to COVID-19, will be honored. Due to the number of tickets purchased last year and in respect to guidance from the state regarding capacity, a limited number of new 2021 tickets will be available. If tickets were already purchased for last year, new tickets for 2021 entry will be emailed to the address they were purchased with in May. Those new tickets will be required for entry.
Tickets are on sale for $89 for single day and $159 for both days and can be purchased at wonderstruckfest.com or seetickets.us. Wonder passes, which offers weekend admission to both WonderStruck and WonderBus Music & Arts Festival in Columbus, VIP passes and tickets specially-priced for children ages 3 to 10 are also available. Children ages 2 and under are free. Onsite parking is also available for advanced purchase. Parking is not unlimited, so pre-purchasing parking is recommended.
WonderStruck is presented by The Elevation Group’s Elevation Festivals.