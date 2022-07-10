The City Club of Cleveland will host a luncheon forum from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22 at The City Club at 850 Euclid Ave., to discuss obstacles to successful employment and how employers can reevaluate their policies to ensure all workers can thrive in their jobs.
Panelists will include Bishara Addison, the director of job preparation at The Fund for Our Economic Future, Jill Rizika, the president and CEO of Towards Employment, and Renée Timberlake, the director of economic mobility for United Way of Greater Cleveland. Teleange’ Thomas, chief operations and relationship officer at JumpStart Inc., will moderate the program.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3n5Jq2L.