American Heart Association will hold the fourth annual “Workplace Wellbeing Symposium: Mental Health, A Workforce Crisis” from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18 at Cuyahoga Community College’s Corporate College Conference Center, 4400 Richmond Road in Warrensville Heights.
Darcy Gruttadaro, director of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation’s Center for Workplace Mental Health, will deliver the keynote address.
Cost is $50 for general admission and $25 for students. To regsiter, visit bit.ly/3cJ7y4U.