The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will offer a virtual program “Senior Scams: Protecting Older Adults from Fraud and Elder Financial Abuse” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 via Zoom.
Older adults can be attractive targets for financial predators both known and unknown to them. Losing money or possessions to scams, fraud and exploitation can be especially devastating to older adults, who may not be able to earn back what they’ve lost, according to a news release. This forum is designed to help older adults, family caregivers and others prevent, recognize and properly report financial exploitation to authorities.
The talk will feature Sylvia Pla-Raith, who has more than 30 years of experience working in the interest of older victims. She is the lead staff member of the Ohio Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Commission and the director of the Elder Justice Initiative. The Zoom link for the workshop is bit.ly/3kWaA9t.