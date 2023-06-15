Western Reserve Historical Society will celebrate Father’s Day with special events and gifts June 18 at the Cleveland History Center of the Western Reserve Historical Society at 10825 East Blvd. in Cleveland.
Additionally, Hoods Up History Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24 at Crawford Auto Aviation Museum at 10825 East Blvd.
As Cleveland History Days celebration and learn about the creation of vehicles, behind-the-scenes and gain access to vehicle storage. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit wrhs.org.