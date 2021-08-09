The Western Reserve Historical Society will launch “The Year of the Motorcycle” Aug. 19 at the Cleveland History Center, 10825 East Blvd. in Cleveland.
The grand opening is at 6 p.m. Aug. 19. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for society members.
It opens with an exhibit of American motorcycle evolution from Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, “A Century of the American Motor Cycle.”
The exhibition will run through March 2022, followed by “Open Road: The Lure of Motorcycling in Ohio” from April to September 2022.