Allison Rose Foundation will host its second annual fundraiser, the Yellow Brick Road Celebration, from 7 to 11 p.m. Jan. 25 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Cleveland Rockside, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd. in Independence.
Broadway star Jessica Vosk, who played in “Wicked” and “Becoming Nancy,” will be the keynote speaker.
The evening will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, raffles and auctions. Dress is casual.
In November 2018, the parents of Allison (Ally) Rose Suhy launched Allison Rose Foundation, which is dedicated to changing the lives of food allergy families through education, awareness, research and advocacy. Suhy lived with a severe nut allergy since she was a toddler, but never had a life-threatening reaction until her freshman year at Ohio University in Athens in November 2017. She developed a food allergic reaction and died as a result of a lack of oxygen.
Throughout its first year, ARF developed a physician-driven, evidence-based food allergy curriculum. In collaboration with a medical advisory board and a team of instructors – all trained firefighters/paramedics, ARF offers an engaging, impactful and life-saving lesson to students, faculty and staff.
The foundation is raising funds to showcase its presence at Cleveland Clinic’s new Food Allergy Center of Excellence, which is scheduled to open later this month.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2tXSoH8.