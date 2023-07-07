stock senior living
Photo by Elien Dumon on Unsplash

The Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging will host the 17th annual Katz Policy Lecture on safe, affordable and accessible housing for older adults from 1 to 3 p.m. July 13 over Zoom.

Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, will discuss new directions in national state and housing policies related to older adults.

A panel discussion on how housing issues impact individuals and communities will take place following the presentation. Registration is required.

To register, visit shorturl.at/yALX4.

