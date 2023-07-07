The Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging will host the 17th annual Katz Policy Lecture on safe, affordable and accessible housing for older adults from 1 to 3 p.m. July 13 over Zoom.
Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, will discuss new directions in national state and housing policies related to older adults.
A panel discussion on how housing issues impact individuals and communities will take place following the presentation. Registration is required.
To register, visit shorturl.at/yALX4.