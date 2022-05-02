Yiddishe Pirat (Yiddsh Pirate), a klezmer group will perform for the first time as headliner of the 41st Yiddish Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. June 26 at Cain Park’s Evans Amphitheater in Cleveland Heights.
The free concert in memory of Eugenia and Henry Green returns after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Led by Cleveland Heights native Jack Stratton of Vulfpeck, and featuring 2014 Yiddish Concert headliner Josh Dolgin, aka “Socalled” and klezmer-clarinet virtuoso Michael Winograd, Yiddishe Pirat is the brainchild of Stratton, who got his start onstage playing drums for his father’s band Yiddishe Cup/Funk-a-Deli, before going on to a career that has seen him sell out Madison Square Garden in New York City with his band Vulfpeck in 2019, according to a news release.
Stratton who invited longtime friend Winograd to open that Madison Square Garden concert by playing a doina on clarinet, and has included klezmer motifs in some Vulfpeck tracks, wanted to return to his klezmer roots by expanding the impromptu jams he, Winograd and Dolgin had played on at Klez Camp sessions in years past, into a true klezmer project, and plans to record the Cleveland show for a full-fledged album release, the release said.
As leader of Vulfpeck, Stratton has played festivals across North America and Europe, appeared with Grammy-winner Jon Batiste on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and sold thousands of albums, the release stated.
Dolgin, a Canadian who performs as Socalled, is a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, disc jockey, record producer and puppeteer, who has performed original and reinterpreted Yiddish songs around the world, and is the subject of the 2010 film, “The Cocalled Movie,”, according to the release.
Winograd is a frequent collaborator with Socalled and appeared with Socalled’s band at the 2014 Yiddish Concert in The Park, where his clarinet solos. A native of Long Island, N.Y., Winograd is considered the leading clarinet interpreter of klezmer music in the world today, the release stated. Winograd is a member of Yiddish Art Trio and Tarras Band, and in addition to his work with Socalled, he has played with Klezmatics trumpeter Frank London, violinist Alicia Svigals, Cantor Yanky Lemmer, among thers.
For more information, visit YiddishConcertInThePark.com.
The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor of the concert.