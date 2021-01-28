Stock exercise
Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

The YMCA of Greater Cleveland will launch a free, six-week community-wide healthy living program called RESET Challenge. Individuals can participate virtually or in-person through weekly programs and activities with family, friends and community members.

Registration is open to members and nonmembers. The challenge begins Feb. 1. Activities each week are centered around a different theme: reset, refresh, reconnect, replay, reinvest and restore.

To register, text the word “RESET” to 833-320-1759.

For more information, visit clevelandymca.org/reset.

