The YMCA of Greater Cleveland will launch a free, six-week community-wide healthy living program called RESET Challenge. Individuals can participate virtually or in-person through weekly programs and activities with family, friends and community members.
Registration is open to members and nonmembers. The challenge begins Feb. 1. Activities each week are centered around a different theme: reset, refresh, reconnect, replay, reinvest and restore.
To register, text the word “RESET” to 833-320-1759.
For more information, visit clevelandymca.org/reset.