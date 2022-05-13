The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation will celebrate the 74th birthday of Israel with a free festival from noon to 3 p.m. May 15 at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown at 505 Gypsy Lane.
Included will be a barbeque, children’s games and crafts, a do-it-yourself hummus bar and a live performance by Israeli musician Gal Litani. Participants can try Israeli candy and coffee, make sand art and visit a replica of the Western Wall, where they can leave a note and federation community shaliach Marom Shmueli will deliver them to the Western Wall when he returns home.
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, visit jewishyoungstown.org.