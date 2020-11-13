The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation will hold a virtual job fair at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 17 via Zoom.
Participants will be given an overview of open positions and have an opportunity to ask questions. The job fair is open to the public.
The Federation is the umbrella organization for several agencies, including Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community, the Jewish Community Center, the Jewish Community Relations Council, Jewish Family Services and Levy Gardens Assisted Living.
Visit jewishyoungstown.org to view a list of open positions and select “careers.” Registration can also be completed at jewishyoungstown.org.