The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will offer first aid, CPR and AED training from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the JCC, 505 Gypsy Lane.
Participants can learn the skills needed to recognize and respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses. Participants who successfully complete the course will receive an American Red Cross certificate.
The cost is $75 for JCC members and $100 for nonmembers. Lifeguard and CPR recertification is available upon request.
Visit jccyoungstown.org to register.