The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will hold an open house and reunion from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 24 at its winter campus at 505 Gypsy Lane in Youngstown.
The open house will offer ice skating on its synthetic outdoor rink.
Families that attend will receive a $20 credit toward Camp JCC for each camper who attends and will be entered into a raffle to win $150 off camp fees. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Ice skates will be provided free of cost, but registration is required for skating.
To register for skating, visit jccyoungstown.org/wintercampus.
Camp JCC for those in grades one through eight is held weekdays from June 7 through Aug. 13.