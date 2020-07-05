The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown in Youngstown is offering a new pickleball league.
The league will be one of the first doubles leagues in the Mahoning Valley.
Teams with all skill levels will compete. League play guarantees 12 matches with a double-elimination playoff tournament.
The league will play from 5 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from July 20 to Sept. 27, at the JCC outdoor pickleball complex at 505 Gypsy Lane.
The cost to register is $50 for JCC members and $60 for nonmembers. Registration is open until July 11 at jccyoungstown.org or through the membership office at 330-746-3250, ext. 195.
Free open play is available from 5 to 9 p.m. July 6 and July 8, and from 9 a.m. to noon July 11.