The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at its facility, 505 Gypsy Lane in Youngstown, from 8 a.m. to noon May 25.
The clinic is open to anyone 12 and older, and individuals 12 to 17 years of age must have parental or legal guardian consent. Participants will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The clinic was made possible through a partnership with the JCC, the city of Youngstown and Mercy Health.
The Minority Community Vaccine Action Group is offering free rides for COVID-19 vaccines. To schedule a ride, call 330-716-2684 or 330-716-2843.
Appointments are required. Visit jccyoungstown.org to register.