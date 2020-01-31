A genetic testing lunch and learn will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane in Youngstown.
Devora Cohen-Karni will talk about the basic science of genetic inheritance through genetic testing and potential ethical issues to consider. The role of genetic inheritance, how genes influence the traits seen and how this can be used in the medical sciences will be discussed.
The program is free and open to everyone. A light lunch will be served.