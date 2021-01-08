The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will offer a free book club via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon beginning Jan. 10.
Author Ariana Neumann will discuss her book, “When Time Stopped: A Memoir of my Father’s War and What Remains.” In the memoir, Meumann will discuss the secrets of her father’s past, including years spent hiding in war-torn Berlin, the annihilation of dozens of family members in the Holocaust and the choice to build anew. A question-and-answer session with the author will be included.
Zoom meeting ID 690 681 8290 should be used to join the discussion.
To purchase the book, contact Emelia Sherin at esherin@jewishyoungstown.org or 330-746-3251, ext. 106.