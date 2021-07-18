The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will present “Laughin’ Thru the Night” with Rabbi Dan Roberts at 6:30 p.m. July 27 at the Youngstown JCC.
Roberts was voted “Cleveland’s Funniest Rabbi” twice. From 1972 to 2002, he served as rabbi of Temple Emanu El before moving to Denver in 2019.
The comedy event is part of the Youngstown JCC’s Newman Levy lecture series and is intended for all ages.
The event is free, but registration is required by July 23.
The JCC is at 505 Gypsy Lane.
To register, visit jccyoungstown.org.