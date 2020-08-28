Youngstown Jewish Family Services, an agency of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, was awarded $17,000 from the Mahoning County Mental Health & Recovery Board for JFS’ senior outreach program.
The senior outreach program includes phone calls to seniors, aging well programs at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, assistance with issues such as Medicaid applications and other referral needs from a licensed social worker, according to the organization. It is free to those over age 60 living in Mahoning County.
For more information, visit jewishyoungstown.org.