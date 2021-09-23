Jewish Family Services in Youngstown rebranded to Jewish Family & Community Services, according to the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.
“The new name better reflects the programs and services our social services agency provides to the entire community,” federation CEO Andrew Lipkin said in a news release.
The 86-year-old agency offers counseling, educational and support groups, and outreach services.
“As we continue to evolve it’s become important to share with the general public that we serve both the Jewish and general community – as we always have,” said JFCS Director Ken Bielecki in the release. “Although our name is changing, our mission and values remain the same. We thrive on the principle of tikkun olam to assist each person and family in order to repair the world.”