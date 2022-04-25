The Youth Career Olympics and 40th anniversary celebration will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 28 at the Huntington Convention Center, 300 Lakeside Ave. E. in downtown Cleveland.
Founders and longtime supporters will celebrate the workforce successes of youth in Cleveland, according to a news release.
Community members and businesses that have offered exemplary care toward youth in the region will be honored through the George Voinovich, Huntington Bank and Carol Rivchun award presentations, the release stated.
Individual tickets are $100. Deadline to register is April 15.
To RSVP, visit sforce.co/3pWdBen.