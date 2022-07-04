A homecoming luncheon to welcome back Margaret Mitchell, CEO of YWCA USA, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 14 at the Bohemian National Hall at 4939 Broadway Ave. in Cleveland.
There will be a presentation by Mitchell on trauma and racism, with an introduction by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and a panel discussion of local leaders, as well as a celebration of the Broadway Rising capital campaign and the move-in of the first residents of 5115 at the Rising Apartments.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3yfa2EO.