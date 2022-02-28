The City Club of Cleveland will host “My Gorilla Teacher: Primates, Zoos, and the Conservation Journey” with Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Chris Kuhar at noon March 4 at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave.
Kuhar will discuss the first birth of a baby gorilla at the Zoo and how this has allotted the zoo an opportunity to raise awareness about and financial support for the conservation work it does around the globe, and specifically with gorilla populations in Africa.
In addition to the in-person forum, a livestream will be available at 12:30 p.m.
Questions for Kuhar can be tweeted at @TheCityClub or texted to 330-541-5794.
To purchase tickets for the forum, visit bit.ly/33D25N9.