Zoom Express Car Wash, a family-owned business with locations in Mayfield, Twinsburg, Brook Park and Stow, is adding its first site in Central Ohio. The company, which is owned and operated by Scott and David Soble, will soon open a site in Pataskala, a suburb of Columbus.
“We love washing cars and are so excited to be opening our first Zoom in the Columbus market with more to come,” David Soble said in a news release.
Zoom Express Car Wash features exterior-only car washes that are completed in three minutes or less and free vacuums for customers.