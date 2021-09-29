The month-long 2021 Youngstown Area Jewish Film Festival begins Oct. 7, featuring an international array of films that “takes participants on a cinematic, cultural journey that depicts a broad spectrum of Jewish life,” according to a news release.
The festival opens at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 with the movie “Miracle of Miracles” that will be shown at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown at 505 Gypsy Lane.
The festival will also show: “Shared Legacies,” Oct. 10; “The Last Suit,” Oct. 11; “Those Who Remained,” Oct. 14; “Jews & Baseball,” Oct. 19; “Syndrome K,” Nov. 3; and “Broken Mirrors,” Nov. 7. “Shared Legacies” will be shown at the Butler Institute of American Art on the campus of Youngstown State University, 524 Wick Ave; “The Last Suit” will be shown at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor, also on the campus of Youngstown State University, 151 W. Wood St. The rest of the films will be shown at the JCC. All films will also be available virtually.
Individual movies are $7 each, with a festival pass available for $30 and a couples pass for $45. Admission to “The Last Suit” is free and includes a discussion with Stephanie Pridgeon from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.
The film descriptions are listed below:
• “Miracle of Miracles” chronicles the story of “Fiddler on the Roof,” exploring its unexpected themes as well as its reach across time and cultures.
• “Shared Legacies” explores the historical lessons of Black-Jewish cooperation.
• “The Last Suit” tells the story of Abraham Bursztein, an 88-year-old Jewish tailor who runs away from Buenos Aires to Poland, where he seeks to find a friend who saved him from certain death at the end of World War II.
• “Those Who Remained” is a story of the power of love in the midst of national conflict, loss and trauma, revealing the healing process of Holocaust survivors through the eyes of a young girl in post-World War II Hungary.
• “Jews & Baseball” traces Jewish involvement in the history of the sport from the game’s earliest days, through the war years, to today’s All-Star games.
• “Syndrome K” is the true story about a highly contagious, fictional disease created by three Roman Catholic doctors during the Holocaust to hide Jews in a Vatican-affiliated hospital.
• “Broken Mirrors” in this film, shadowed by a strict, military father who inflicts severe methods of punishment as a form of discipline, 17-year-old Ariella commits a grave error that her father isn’t willing to punish her for.
For more information, visit jccyoungstown.org/filmfest.