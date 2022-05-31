Chagrin Falls will be bathed in color as Valley Art Center’s 38th annual Art by the Falls returns to Riverside Park June 11 and June 12, for the first time since 2019.
“In 2020, the festival had to be canceled along with everything else that was happening with the pandemic,” recalled Rebecca Gruss, executive director of Valley Art Center in Chagrin Falls. “In 2021, the festival was reimagined because of the pandemic still going on.”
Artists in 2021 popped up at two locations at farmers markets at Triangle Park in Chagrin Falls and at Geauga Fresh Farmers’ Market in South Russell.
“So, 2022 is the first year that we’re really bringing it back post-pandemic and full force,” Gruss said.
With more than 120 artists committed to exhibit at the juried show, some will be international, including Kenyatta Ray from Heverlee, Belgium. There will also be a children’s art tent and an interactive public art experience, specifically a mural designed by muralist and festival exhibitor Pam Spremulli of Chagrin Falls.
Spremulli, who recently advanced to the final round of voting in the CrossCountry Mortgage “Paint the District” mural competition, has created five large panels with a mural outline that attendees can help paint in while they enjoy the event, according to a news release.
“We’ll have live music and delicious fare from some of the finest eateries around,” Gruss said. “From an art perspective, we’ll have everything from large sculptures to jewelry, painting, pottery and mixed media, there’s so much that’s coming this year.”
In addition, the festival will include a demonstration tent, where artists will present their process for festival goers, and a raffle where the prize is original art by one of the exhibitors.
“I think what really makes this festival so unique is its location in this charming setting by the waterfall in the center of historic Chagrin Falls,” Gruss said, including its proximity to shops and restaurants. “It’s walkable.”
The show is supported by more than 100 volunteers.
“We just know it’s going to be good weather,” Gruss added.
Valley Art Center is a nonprofit organization that provides art classes year-round to children and adults by more than 30 instructors. It holds at least five exhibits per year and has a gift shop featuring local artists.
Art by the Falls is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 11, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12, with free admission.
The Cleveland Jewish News and its sister arts magazine, Canvas, are sponsors of Art by the Falls and will host a booth at the festival on both days.
For more information and updates, visit valleyartcenter.org.