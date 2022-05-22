Dobama Theatre in Cleveland Heights recently announced winners of the Marilyn Bianchi Kids’ Playwriting Festival.
The Festival is a weekend of performances of student plays and is the culmination of Dobama’s year-round Young Playwrights education program. The program is taught by professional playwrights and theater artists and features a wide range of resources including classroom residencies, virtual workshops, instructional videos, on-site field trip experiences, in-school capstone readings of student plays and a fully adaptable curriculum based on grade level, according to a news release. Workshops and residencies are free to public schools due to a grant from Martha Holden Jennings Foundation.
The following plays will appear in the festival production from June 3 to June 5:
• “The Haunted Forest” by Charlie Douglas, second grade, Canterbury Elementary
• “The Evil Magic Show” by Ma’Rayah Board, third grade, Columbus Intermediate School
• “The Fairy Gem” by Elle Safran, fourth Grade, Fairfax Elementary
• “Nordic Raid” by Nicholas Hogan, fifth Grade, Gearity Professional Development Elementary
• “The Space Race” by Avighn Asur, sixth Grade, North Royalton Middle School
• “The Devil Made Me Do It” by Sophia Vovos, seventh Grade, Ruffing Montessori
• “Overnight” by Sofia Savchenko, eighth Grade, North Royalton Middle School
• “Loss” by Ida FitzGordon, 11th grade, Shaker Heights High School
• “The Royal Comedy Competition” by Josh Mink, 11th grade, Shaker Heights High School
• “Mercy”by Sarah Voss, 12th grade, Gilmour Academy
In addition, the following plays and playwrights were recognized:
• “The Kidnapper” by John Hilton, third grade, Columbus Intermediate School
• “The Bully” by Tre’von Reynolds, third grade, Columbus Intermediate School
• “The Forest of Life” by Grace Kluge, fourth grade, Fairfax Elementary
• “The Adventures of Cheetow” by Elom Donou-Adonsou, fourth grade, Gearity Elementary
• “Space Enigma” by Charlotte Walker, fourth grade, Noble Elementary
• “Town of the Missing” by Maggie Olexa, fifth grade, North Royalton Middle School
• “Operation: Cheese” by Amelia Novotny, fifth grade, Gesu Catholic School
• “The Warlock’s Tower” by Sarah Close, sixth grade, North Royalton Middle School
• “The truth was Spoken” by Andrea Moore, sixth grade, Mary M. Bethune School
• “Flowers in the Yard”by Sofia Autero, seventh grade, Communion of Saints School
• “Witch of the Scale” by Elizabeth Chen, eighth grade, Berea-Midpark Middle School
• “17 Unread Messages” by Nyah Rain Palmer, eighth grade, North Royalton Middle School
• “Like the Flower” by Adele Wentzel, eighth grade, Menlo Park Academy
• “The Dragon’s Trove” by Rebecca Huang, 11th grade, Shaker Heights High School
Dobama Theatre received over 160 play submissions. Each play was read by at least three adult reader and scored on the basis of imagination, human values and uniqueness, according to the release.
“Thank you to all of the students who shared their work with us, the parents and teachers who reached out, and all of the writers, educators, and theatre professionals who served as judges,” Carrie Williams, Dobama’s director of education, said in the release. “We’re especially grateful to our friends at Lake Erie Ink, as well as educators Eric Cohen, Tameka Bradley, Tamara Heldman and Sherri Bellini for welcoming Dobama’s teaching artists into their classrooms, both in person and online.”
The festival will be live on stage at Dobama Theatre at 7 p.m. June 3 and June 4 and 2 p.m. June 5. . Opening night is a benefit performance with all tickets $25. The remaining performances are pay-what-you-can.
For reservations, call the box office at 216-932-3396.
Directors include Andrew Aaron Valdez, Bridgett Martinez, Colin Anderson, Jailyn Sherell Harris, Jonah Raider-Roth, Kelly Elliott, Mariah Burks, Michael Glavan and Williams.
The Marilyn Bianchi Kids’ Playwriting Festival is an integral part of Dobama Theatre’s mission to provide educational and outreach programming and the festival’s mission is to provide a platform for youth to express their thoughts, hopes, dreams and creativity through the writing of original plays, the release stated.