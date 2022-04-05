The Cleveland Foundation unveiled the winners of its 87th annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards on April 5.
The 2022 recipients are: Percival Everett, “The Trees” in fiction; Donika Kelly, “The Renunciations” in poetry; George Makari, “Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia” in non-fiction; Tiya Miles, “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake” in non-fiction; and Ishmael Reed with the lifetime achievement award.
“This round of Anisfield-Wolf winners brings us important insights on race and diversity,” Henry Louis Gates Jr., who chairs the jury, said in a news release. “This year, we honor a satiric novel about lynching disguised as a detective story, a poetry collection that remakes the meanings of childhood abuse, an innovative look at the idea of xenophobia, and a story of recovered history based on an embroidered sack. All is capped by the lifetime achievement of Ishmael Reed, a genre-bending and genre-transcending colossus of literature.”
The selection committee also included Poet Rita Dove, novelist Joyce Carol Oates, psychologist Steven Pinker and historian Simon Schama.
Winners will be honored Sept. 15 at the KeyBank State Theater in downtown Cleveland, anchoring the seventh annual Cleveland Book Week.
Everett, 65, is an experimental writer of novels, short stories and poetry. He is a distinguished professor of English at the University of Southern California. He lives with his wife, novelist Danzy Senna, in Los Angeles.
Kelly, 39, is a native of Los Angeles and lives with her wife, non-fiction writer Melissa Febos in Iowa City, Iowa. She currently serves as a professor of creative writing at the University of Iowa. Her first book of poetry, “Bestiary,” won the 2015 Cave Canem Poetry Prize and the 2017 Hurston/Wright Award.
Makari, 60, is a historian, psychoanalyst and psychiatrist whose “Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia” was a Bloomberg Best Nonfiction Book of 2021. He is the director of the DeWitt Wallace Institute for the History of Psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medicine. He lives in Manhattan with his wife, painter and curator Arabella Ogilvie-Makari.
Miles, 52, is a public historian who wrote the 2021 National Book Award-winning “All That She Carried. She also won a 2011 MacArthur Foundation Fellowship. She is a professor at Harvard University and lives in Cambridge, Mass., with her husband, Joseph Gone, and their three children.
Reed, 84, is a poet, novelist, playwright, lyricist, cartoonist, musician and founder of small presses and publications. He was a 1998 MacArthur Foundation fellow, and taught for more than 30 years at the University of California, Berkeley. He is a distinguished professor at California College of the Arts, and lives in Oakland, Calif., with his wife of more than 50 years, author, choreographer and director Clara Blank.
For more information, a complete list of winners since 1935 and The Asterisk* podcast featuring previous winners, visit anisfield-wolf.org.