Mary Illes, a Broadway actress, will be interviewed by Cleveland Jewish News arts and entertainment columnist Bob Abelman at 7 p.m. May 12 as part of the “Broadway Comes to TEE Brotherhood,” a multi-part series presented by the Temple Emanu El’s Brotherhood.
Illes has appeared in “Anastasia,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Music Man,” and other productions. She also appeared in the role of Golde in the off-Broadway production of “Fiddler on the Roof” in Yiddish, directed by Cleveland native Joel Grey.
A question and answer session will follow the presentation
The event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are suggested. To RSVP, contact Len Gold, Brotherhood vice president of programming, at gonzo11@roadrunner.com for the Zoom login.
“Mary was amazing as Golde in “Fiddler on the Roof” and has performed in many other shows,” Gold said in a news release. “We can’t wait to hear more about her experience as Golde and her Broadway career.”
Abelman is the author of his new novella, “All the World’s a Stage Fright: Misadventures of a Clandestine Critic.” Published by Gray & Co. in partnership with the CJN, the paperback sells for $14.95 and can be ordered at cjn.org/books. Books are available at Northeast Ohio bookstores, Amazon.com and other online book retailers.
The novella is a fun and fast-paced fictional memoir grounded in Cleveland’s vibrant theater scene that features an intriguingly flawed Jewish protagonist who takes readers behind the proscenium arch. And it offers a good laugh at a time when we could all use one.