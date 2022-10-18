“Murder, Center Stage: Misadventures of a Clandestine Critic” will be sold in the lobby of Playhouse Square’s Allen Theatre at 1407 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland during Cleveland State University’s Department of Theatre & Dance program’s performances of “Sweeney Todd” from Nov. 3 to Nov. 13.
The novella was written by former Cleveland Jewish News arts and culture columnist Bob Abelman, and published by the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, publisher of the CJN, in partnership with Gray & Company Publishers in Cleveland and Abelman.
An Agatha Christie-like whodunit set in a fictional Cleveland production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd,” the novella follows Abelman’s avatar, Asher Kaufman, once again acting in a professional stage production so he can write about the experience for a local Jewish newspaper. This time, he finds himself in the middle of an unscripted, onstage, opening night murder. The police detective in charge of the case recruits Kaufman to be her cultural advisor, leaving the pair to figure out which of the cast members committed the crime.