Ayelet Zurer, the Israeli actress who starred in “Shtisel,” “Munich” and “Angels & Demons,” will host AMIT’s virtual Academy Awards, The Bessies, at 8 p.m. Nov. 22, according to a news release.
The virtual gala will award films made by students attending AMIT schools, as well as raise funds toward AMIT’s education budget.
During the gala, supporters from across the country will also be honored for their dedication to AMIT’s mission, including Cleveland’s Miriam Muskin. Her involvement with AMIT started more than 60 years ago, and she served as both a chapter president for 10 years and a national Midwest regional vice president.
Special appearances will also be made by American actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik and Israeli singer-songwriter Idan Raichel. Writer and producer Nancy Spielberg will be a guest judge of the student films.
The virtual gala will also showcase four student filmmakers selected from more than 50 films created by AMIT students this year.
For additional information and to register visit, amitchildren.org/TheBessies.