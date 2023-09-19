Stock microphone
Steven Litt, art and architecture critic for cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer, will discuss Cleveland’s past, present and future plans for public spaces from 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at Fairmount Center for the Arts at 8400 Fairmount Road in Russell Township.

“Public Space Revolution: The Fight to Make Cleveland a Livable City – 1978-2023” is a part of Fairmount Center for the Arts’ monthly “Pull Back the Curtain Speakers Series.”

The lecture and light refreshments are free. Registration is required.

For more information, visit bit.ly/45kOrJ7 or call 440-338-3171.

