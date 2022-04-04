Actress Barrie Youngfellow Freed, known for her role as Jan Hoffmeyer Gray on ABC’s “It’s a Living,” died March 28 in Woodstock, N.Y. She was 75.
Born in Cleveland on Oct. 22, 1946, as Barrie Sarah Rivchun, Freed got her start acting in local stage roles around Cleveland and at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Her family attended The Temple-Tifereth Israel, now in Beachwood, and she graduated from Laurel School in Shaker Heights.
Her younger sister, Heide Rivchun of Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News that she still gets asked if Freed is her sister when people learn her last name. Freed was known throughout Cleveland for her numerous appearances in productions of “Peter Pan,” she said.
“She always wanted to be an actress growing up,” Rivchun said. “She did children’s theater here and was at Cain Park when they started doing theater. She went to college at Stephen’s College and studied theater there too. It just went from there.”
Her television career began in 1973 with a guest role in the sitcom “The New Temperatures Rising.” After that, she appeared in “The Streets of San Francisco,” “Police Woman,” “Jigsaw John,” “Fernwood Tonight,” “Barney Miller,” “The Jeffersons,” “Three’s Company” and her first regularly scheduled TV series, “A.E.S. Hudson” in 1978. By 1980, Freed was cast as waitress Jan Hoffmeyer Gray on ABC’s “It’s a Living,” which had two abbreviated seasons on ABC and then moved to first-run syndication for four additional seasons – with Freed appearing in all of them. The show followed the lives of the waitresses at the Above the Top restaurant at the top of the Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.
In 1990, “It’s a Living” producers Paul Junger Witt and Tony Thomas cast Freed in the pilot episode of “Blossom” as the mother of Mayim Bialik’s title character, but she did not continue with the project when NBC picked up the series. In 1998, she made her last television appearance in an episode of “Law & Order” before retiring.
Freed also appeared in several films and made for television movies, including “Nightmare in Blood,” “Vampire,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” and “Moviola: The Scarlett O’Hara War.”
“She definitely had that spark growing up,” Rivchun said. “She had a beautiful voice and was also a dancer. She was very generous, wonderful, giving and a very kind person.”
Freed’s obituary, which was written by her husband of 39 years, Sam Freed, who is also a stage and screen actor, remembers her as a loyal friend with a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Rivchun agreed, calling Freed “her best friend.”
“She was four years older than me, which can be a big difference growing up, but we survived our childhood together,” she said. “She came to Cleveland to visit me all the time, and I went to see her in Woodstock all the time, too. We were very close. She was very cool, and very committed to her craft. I will miss her very much.”
Freed was buried in the Artists Cemetery in Woodstock, the final resting place of prominent artists and musicians. Instead of donations, the obituary asks readers to give someone a loving hug.
In addition to her husband, Sam, and her sister, Heide Rivchun, Freed is survived by her other sister, Kim Rivchun of Providence, R.I.