The Beachwood Arts Council will offer a tour of the Morgan Conservatory at 1754 E. 47th St. in Cleveland from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 23. The Morgan Conservatory is an art center dedicated to papermaking, book art and letterpress printing. After the tour, attendees can make marbled paper and create a small project to take home.
The event is $15 per person for Beachwood Arts Council members and $20 per person for nonmembers. To register, call Beachwood Arts Council at 216-595-3400 by Oct. 15. Masks are required for all participants.